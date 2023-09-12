Pain Hustlers Review: Chris Evans And Emily Blunt Can't Rescue This Wolf Of Wall Street Knock-Off [TIFF 2023]

The current opioid epidemic is a scourge on the U.S. and the world, one where virtually no one has faced consequences, and a great example of American capitalist greed. It is a subject that has intrigued audiences around the world in recent years, with plenty of movies and documentaries trying to tackle the crisis, with various results. Now, Netflix wants a prestige award season film to compliment their already popular TV show "Painkiller," and the streamer tapped David Yates to make his first non "Harry Potter" and non "Tarzan" related movie in 18 years with "Pain Hustlers."

Yates' aim is to make a movie that combines the thrilling rise and fall story of "The Wolf of Wall Street" with the biting commentary and informative humor of "The Big Short," with a star-studded cast telling a fictional version of the story of the company Insys, one of the key players in the opioid crisis thanks to their fast-acting fentanyl spray, Subsys.

The problem is that Yates never commits to one side of the story, attempting various tones that never really blend well, adding cartoon characters to a rather serious story, and constantly making excuses to make the audience care about the very people the film condemns for being absolute monsters. At its best, the film is just a nice time spent watching Emily Blunt and Chris Evans being great on screen. At worst, this is a prescription for an uninspiring and even dull experience.