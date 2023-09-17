This Thanksgiving Could Be A Huge Success (Or Huge Disaster) For The Box Office

This year's Thanksgiving weekend is packed with new releases, but they just might be chaotic enough to coexist. Historically, the holiday has been one of the high points of the slower fall months at the box office, particularly for family movies. The current record-holder for a Thanksgiving opening is "Frozen," which grossed $67.3 million Friday-to-Sunday and $95.3 million over the full five-day holiday weekend. With the exception of "Creed II," all the other movies in the top 10 are also family films aimed at a younger audience, including "Tangled," "Moana," and "Toy Story 2."

That bodes well for "Trolls Band Together," one of four new releases hitting theaters for Thanksgiving 2023, but what about the rest? The grim world of Panem is set to return in dystopian sci-fi "The Hunger Games: The Ballads of Songbirds and Snakes." Michael Fassbender will try to coach the American Samoa soccer team into successfully scoring a goal in Taika Waititi's based-on-a-true-story comedy "Next Goal Wins." And horror director Eli Roth is bringing his trademark love of gore back in the holiday-themed slasher "Thanksgiving."

Blood, sweat, tears, and pop music. There's something for just about everyone, and this year has already proven that movies from very different genres can peacefully coexist in a busy box office slate. Things kicked off in January with "Avatar: The Way of Water," "M3GAN," "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," and "A Man Called Otto" all thriving in their own corners. On the other hand, four new movies all opening on the same weekend run the risk of cannibalizing each other.

Will 2023's Thanksgiving crop deliver a healthy harvest, or a box office famine? Let's take a look at the contenders.