Oppenheimer Passes Guardians 3 To Enter The Top 3 At The Global Box Office For 2023

Another week, another milestone for "Oppenheimer." The latest film from acclaimed director Christopher Nolan continued to rake in the dough over Labor Day weekend, adding another $5.75 million in its seventh weekend domestically, staying in the top five on the charts. That, coupled with another big frame overseas actually put it in the top three worldwide for 2023 overall. Most amazing? Nolan's Robert J. Oppenheimer biopic actually overtook Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" to enter the global top three for the year.

According to The Numbers, "Oppenheimer" has now earned $853.5 million to date, including $310.6 million domestically and $542.8 million internationally. That puts it just past director James Gunn's finale to his "Guardians" trilogy, which pulled in $844.3 million worldwide during its run earlier this year. To be clear, both movies are massive success stories but the fact that Universal Pictures has managed to release an R-rated, adult-skewing biopic that made more money than a superhero movie within a beloved, established franchise is amazing.

To say that Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" is having a Cinderella run would be an understatement at this point. Not that Nolan — the man who gave us "The Dark Knight" and "Inception" — is any sort of underdog, but selling a 3-hour biopic about the man who invented the A-bomb to the masses on this level is another thing entirely. That it has now overtaken what looked to be a possible lock for the highest-grossing movie of the year back in January is staggering.

As far as the top two spots for 2023 go? It's "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" ($1.359 billion) and "Barbie" ($1.384 billion) reigning supreme. Warner Bros.' "Barbie" finally claimed the top spot over the weekend. Nolan is in good company.