Next Goal Wins Trailer: Taika Waititi Hits The Soccer Pitch

Michael Fassbender is back, baby! In his first film since the one-two punch of mediocrity that was "The Snowman" and "X-Men: Dark Phoenix," Michael "Mr. Policeman" Fassbender is done giving you all the clues, and he's ready to come back to movie theaters after dedicating the past few years becoming a European Le Mans racer. His next project is the highly anticipated "Next Goal Wins," which also sees the return of Taika Waititi to his pre-franchise roots.

The film is based on, and titled after, the 2014 documentary "Next Goal Wins" from Mike Brett and Steve Jamison, which follows the story of the American Samoa association football team as they try to qualify for the FIFA World Cup despite having suffered a humiliating 31-0 loss back in 2001. The film stars Michael Fassbender as a coach with a drinking problem who is tasked with leading the American Samoa team to score their first goal at an international match, and maybe even a victory.

First footage from the film was unveiled earlier today at CinemaCon 2023 which our own Ben Pearson got to see, describing the film as "'Ted Lasso' by way of 'The Mighty Ducks.'" Thankfully, the trailer is now online so you too can experience the first tease for this winning team about losers.