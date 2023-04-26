Next Goal Wins Footage Reaction: Taika Waititi Goes Full Ted Lasso [CinemaCon 2023]

Who says "Ted Lasso" has to be the only one with a monopoly on rags-to-riches soccer stories? "Next Goal Wins" should ideally end up being a return to form for Taika Waititi after his dalliance with superhero movies, and that certainly appears to be the case based on the footage that /Film's Ben Pearson got to see during CinemaCon.

The exclusive footage we saw at CinemaCon unfolds with Fassbender at the center, portraying former athlete and current down-on-his-luck American soccer football coach Thomas Rongen. Despite past success coaching highly talented teams, he finds himself on the outs and all but making his case to stay on his national team. "Next season I think we have a real shot," he declares in front of a panel ... before unceremoniously being let go and forced to look for a new job. That new job happens to fall right into his lap following the debacle of the American Samoa football club, coming off its horrendously embarrassing loss to Australia by a score of 31 to nil in the 2001 World Cup.

Without a single win or even just a goal in franchise history, Rongen has to overcome long odds, his own personal demons, a group of misfit players, and even a coach with a drinking problem in order to achieve even a semblance of success. Think of it as "Ted Lasso" by way of "The Mighty Ducks," but with Waititi's distinctive brand of humor and his ever-confident hand on the wheel guiding this movie from beginning to end. That means we can expect plenty of soccer antics, a tried-and-true underdog story, and — based on the melodrama that seems to be integral to the film — perhaps a sort of throwback to Waititi's brilliant 2010 film "Boy."

It's only a matter of time before Searchlight ramps up the marketing for "Next Goal Wins," so stay tuned to /Film for the first official (and publicly-released) trailer to hit. The film is slated to hit theaters on November 17, 2023.