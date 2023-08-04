How Joaquin Phoenix And Vanessa Kirby Got A Real, Unscripted Slap Into Napoleon

In an industry that's historically infamous for forcing actors to deal with unexpected traumas on set, it's refreshing to hear Kirby talk about being part of a scene where true spontaneity shone through yet consent was also present. "It's the greatest thing when you have a creative partner and you say, 'Right, everything's safe. I'm with you. And we're gonna go to the dark places together,'" she explained. As Phoenix puts it, "We had this agreement that we were going to surprise each other and try and create moments that weren't there, because both of us wanted to avoid the cliché of the period drama," which he describes as made up of "well-orchestrated" and "designed" moments.

For Phoenix and Kirby, it all came back to the complexity of the pair's real-life relationship, which is obvious even in the driest of history books. As a widow, mother, and former mistress, Josephine was a polarizing figure in the Bonaparte family, yet she gained power in her own right through the marriage and eventually became Empress when her husband came into power. "There was something really volatile and dangerous about their interactions, but also very passionate, with moments of great warmth," Phoenix explained, adding, "One of the things that Vanessa and I talked about a lot was, How can we capture all of that within the same scene?'" Though we won't get to see the full breadth and depth of the scene until the movie hits theaters, it sounds like the sudden slap was certainly a major part of bringing what Phoenix calls the historical figures' "mercurial, strange" relationship to life.