The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes Trailer: Let The Games Begin

In the near-decade since the "Hunger Games" movies signed off with "Mockingjay — Part 2" in 2015, life in the real world has gotten substantially better. Just kidding! With every passing year, Suzanne Collins' dystopian vision of the future only seems to gain new prescience. Coupled with older millennials' nostalgia for the franchise and Gen-Zers discovering just how (unfortunately) relatable the post-apocalyptic setting of Panem truly is, "The Hunger Games" is arguably more relevant than ever.

Lionsgate, in other words, couldn't have picked a more fortuitous moment to revive the brand with this year's "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes." The upcoming movie is based on Collins' 2020 novel of the same name and acts as a prequel to the original "Hunger Games" tetralogy, diving deeply into the backstory for Donald Sutherland's older, Machiavellian, blood-coughing President Coriolanus Snow.

Up-and-comer Tom Blyth stars in the prequel as the decades-younger Coriolanus, also known as "Coryo" ... which feels a bit like finding out a young Logan Roy from "Succession" was once nicknamed "Logie Bear" or something to similar effect. But I digress.

Among those joining Blyth in "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" is Rachel Zegler. The "West Side Story" and "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" actor co-stars as Lucy Gray Baird, the District 12 tribute whom Coriolanus forms a surprising connection with ahead of the 10th annual Hunger Games. But who is the Songbird and who is the Snake here? For more on that mystery, check out the movie's trailer below.