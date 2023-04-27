Wish Trailer: Disney Celebrates 100 Years With A New Animated Musical

Something about Chris Pine playing dashing, musically-inclined characters who tend to be a little too big for their britches just works like magic, doesn't it? It did in "Into the Woods" and "Dungeons & Dragon: Honor Among Thieves," and it looks like it will again in the actor's reunion with Disney on the animated musical comedy film "Wish." But "Wish" is more than just another feather in the House of Mouse's cap — it's the movie that will commemorate 100 years since the studio launched its animation division in 1923, back when it was a humble operation known as Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio.

"Wish" takes place in the magical kingdom of Rosas, a place where wishes can literally come true partly thanks to its ruler, Pine's King Magnifico, "the sole keeper of hundreds of wishes entrusted to him by people from all over the world" (per the character's official description). Of course, Magnifico isn't the film's actual lead. That honor goes to Asha (Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose), a spirited 17-year-old who pleads to the stars when she realizes Rosas is in great peril and she's the only one who knows it ... only for a star named, uh, Star to come crashing down from the sky to assist her. Alan Tudyk helps round out the "Wish" cast as the voice of a goat named Valentino — because, as we all know, it's now illegal for Disney to produce an animated movie without Tudyk voicing someone, preferably a panicky animal.

For more, watch the "Wish" trailer (then repeat that three times fast!) below.