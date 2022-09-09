Disney Announces Wish, New Animated Feature Film For The Company's 100th Anniversary [D23]

Of all the catchy songs from Disney's movies, the one that is most linked to the company is probably "When You Wish Upon A Star" from "Pinocchio." Walking down Main Street at Magic Kingdom or Disneyland? You'll hear it pumped through the loudspeakers. If you listen to any compilation of their songs, it'll be right on top of the playlist. Heck, it's the song that plays during the Walt Disney logo!

That song in particular seems to sum up all the hopeful nostalgia that the House of Mouse traffics in. So when they announced a surprise original movie at the end of tonight's Disney Studios panel at D23, of course, it had to be about wishing upon a star.

The film is called "Wish," and will be directed by Chris Buck ("Frozen") and Fawn Veerasunthorn, a Disney animation vet who worked on "Zootopia," "Raya and the Dragon," and "Moana," to name a few titles. From the sounds of things, it will be about the first folks to gaze up at the stars and make a wish, unlocking a world of magic.

Our own Ethan Anderton was in the room and reports back to /Film HQ that the footage they're showing is 3D animation, but with a painterly watercolor aesthetic. Central to the footage is the Kingdom of Rosas, or the Kingdom of Wishes, and the lead character is a promising young woman named Asha, described as possessing a sharp wit and deep care for her community. Asha is voiced by "West Side Story" stand-out and Oscar winner Ariana DeBose.

She is faced with what the filmmakers described as one of Disney's most formidable foes.