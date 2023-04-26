Disney's Wish Footage Reaction: Chris Pine Joins Ariana DeBose In The Animated Musical [CinemaCon 2023]
Every Disney fan is familiar with the magical star first seen in "Pinocchio," which old Geppetto wished upon in order to turn a certain wooden puppet into a real boy. Well, get ready to find out the origin story for that star ... or something like that. "Wish" was first announced during last year's D23 celebration, centering on that iconic wishing star that has appeared in subsequent movies like "Peter Pan," "Lady and the Tramp," and "The Princess and the Frog" and has become synonymous with the Disney brand itself. So perhaps it was only a matter of time before an entire movie was made about it with the star as a main character.
Depending on your perspective, this was either the most obvious and satisfying way to celebrate 100 years of Disney, or an ouroboros-like demonstration of the biggest entertainment corporation on Earth gazing directly into its own navel like never before. Either way, "Wish" is set to arrive later this year and, other than the sneak peek revealed at D23, we've yet to receive any updates on the project. Thankfully, that's finally changed with this month's CinemaCon in Las Vegas, an annual event geared towards movie theater owners in which studios traditionally (and exclusively) reveal new looks at their biggest upcoming productions.
/Film's Ben Pearson has been acting as our boots on the ground, taking point during several panels and reporting on the goodies he's seen. Last night, it was his first impression of the first public screening of DC's "The Flash." Today, he's bringing the goods on the newly-revealed footage of Disney's "Wish," directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn and starring the voice talents of Ariana DeBose, Alan Tudyk, and Chris Pine. Check it out below!
Wish footage reaction
The footage for Disney's "Wish" introduces us to the land of Rosas, a magical kingdom of wishes located just off the Iberian peninsula. Ruled over by King Magnifico (Chris Pine), Rosas welcomes travelers from all over the world. Among its residents is our main character, Asha, a sharp-witted idealist played by Ariana DeBose. Her long braided hair follows in the footsteps of Disney's "Frozen," it's incredibly textured with the detailing showing just how much the company's 3D animations has developed. Visually, the film shares a lot in common with "Encanto," stylistically calling to mind the recent Disney film — though the song heard from the film has much more in common with the music of "Frozen."
The scene sees Asha singing in the woods, trailed by an adorable young goat. "So I look up at the stars to guide me, and throw caution to every warning sign." As she sings, she eventually finds herself wandering a small village, which sees citizens encircled by bubbles that reveal their wishes being granted. The song speeds up towards the back half, taking a Lin Manuel Miranda-esque turn: though it's not quite rap, the faster lyrics and syncopated rhythm showcase the Disney musician's influence.
Asha sprints out onto the edge of a huge tree branch that leans out over a cavern and stares up into the night sky at a huge star. As the camera spins around her, it becomes an image akin to "Pocahontas": stars and flowers float around as her hair blows in the breeze. The song reaches its peak and she sings the final line: "So I make this wish, for us to have something more than this." Just then, the star blasts a beam of light directly down onto her.
This is where the footage ends, but we know from the synopsis that Asha will later encounter a ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, they will "set out to prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen."
"Wish" opens only in theaters on November 22, 2023.