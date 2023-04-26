Disney's Wish Footage Reaction: Chris Pine Joins Ariana DeBose In The Animated Musical [CinemaCon 2023]

Every Disney fan is familiar with the magical star first seen in "Pinocchio," which old Geppetto wished upon in order to turn a certain wooden puppet into a real boy. Well, get ready to find out the origin story for that star ... or something like that. "Wish" was first announced during last year's D23 celebration, centering on that iconic wishing star that has appeared in subsequent movies like "Peter Pan," "Lady and the Tramp," and "The Princess and the Frog" and has become synonymous with the Disney brand itself. So perhaps it was only a matter of time before an entire movie was made about it with the star as a main character.

Depending on your perspective, this was either the most obvious and satisfying way to celebrate 100 years of Disney, or an ouroboros-like demonstration of the biggest entertainment corporation on Earth gazing directly into its own navel like never before. Either way, "Wish" is set to arrive later this year and, other than the sneak peek revealed at D23, we've yet to receive any updates on the project. Thankfully, that's finally changed with this month's CinemaCon in Las Vegas, an annual event geared towards movie theater owners in which studios traditionally (and exclusively) reveal new looks at their biggest upcoming productions.

/Film's Ben Pearson has been acting as our boots on the ground, taking point during several panels and reporting on the goodies he's seen. Last night, it was his first impression of the first public screening of DC's "The Flash." Today, he's bringing the goods on the newly-revealed footage of Disney's "Wish," directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn and starring the voice talents of Ariana DeBose, Alan Tudyk, and Chris Pine. Check it out below!