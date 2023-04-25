The Flash Early Buzz: Believe The Hype
For those who've been following along on the numerous twists and turns of Warner Bros.' "The Flash" movie, there's a pretty high chance you've suffered more whiplash over the years than the Scarlet Speedster himself. After so many director changes, delays, a number of controversies stemming from star Ezra Miller's troubling behavior, and no shortage of behind-the-scenes shake ups for the studio itself, many fans could be forgiven for assuming that the "solo" film (a term I use very loosely, given its premise!) simply wasn't meant to be. But believe it or not, it's finally becoming a reality — or as close to reality as it has ever been before.
That's because, against all odds, this timeline-hopping event movie has actually screened on the big screen, exclusively for those lucky enough to be in attendance at this year's CinemaCon festivities in Las Vegas. In an interesting wrinkle, however, Warner Bros. has made it clear that this particular cut is "not the final film," which indicates the likelihood of unfinished visual effects, certain scenes that may still end up on the cutting room floor, and other important tweaks before picture lock. But more than anything else, the fact that "The Flash" is being unveiled at such an early juncture for theater owners, industry bigwigs, and the press speaks to Warner Bros.' level of confidence in what they have on their hands.
Luckily, /Film's Ben Pearson has been on the ground at CinemaCon this week, reporting on everything he's seen. The studio has allowed social media reactions following tonight's screening, which are currently flooding Twitter as we speak. After all this drama, is "The Flash" a disaster, a miracle, or something in-between? Find out below!
The Flash early reactions
Did they somehow manage to pull it off after all? After countless starts and stops, the revolving door of creative teams involved with "The Flash" finally ended with director Andy Muschietti behind the wheel, with scribes Christina Hodson and Joby Harold receiving writing credits for the multiverse-spanning movie. The ensemble film stars Ezra Miller (who goes by they/them pronouns) as Barry Allen, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Michael Keaton as, well, Bruce Wayne/Batman from the Tim Burton movies, Michael Shannon reprising his role as General Zod from "Man of Steel," and many more.
So what does "The Flash" have to show for it all? In a tweet posted earlier tonight, /Film's Ben Pearson had this to say about the live-action adaptation of the classic comic book storyline "Flashpoint."
"Fans are going to go nuts for this," Pearson tweeted. "Miller and Keaton are both very good, there are Easter eggs galore, and there's some super inventive and impressive visuals from Muschietti. Most importantly, though, the story is actually really solid. Best DC movie in many years." This is some pretty high praise, but it sounds like James Gunn's claims that "The Flash" is one of the best superhero movies he's ever seen might hold some water here.
/Film writer Jenna Busch echoed the sentiments, saying the film "is pretty great, and it makes sense to me now why DC didn't shelve this one." Regarding everyone's favorite Batman, Busch said, "Michael Keaton is ... chef's kiss. I didn't realize how much I needed Keaton's Batman in my life again." She ended her tweet my nothing that the film has "Some really emotional moments here. Sasha Calle is awesome — I want to see more of her!"
The praise keeps on coming
Film critic Erik Davis called the film "TREMENDOUS!" and considers "The Flash" one of the best superhero films ever made, regardless of brand. He also highlighted the film's "inventive storytelling, FANTASTIC action sequences, [and] great cast." Like Pearson, he also pointed out the Easter eggs, and ended his capsule thoughts by saying he was "in tears at the end."
Daniel Howat of Next Big Picture described the film as "massively entertaining," and also said the film is "extraordinarily funny, but still has solid emotional stakes." For those curious how "The Flash" stacks up as yet another film trying to tackle a multiverse, Howat had nothing but positive things to say. He ended his tweet by saying it's, "a genuinely superb superhero movie — one of the best in a long time!" These are pretty big compliments for a film that had so many fans biting their nails with anxiety, but it certainly sounds like this is the film fans have been waiting for.
Collider host and writer Perri Nemiroff is one of the first to acknowledge that the screening was of an unfinished cut, but greatly enjoyed "how the narrative challenges Barry to confront who he is, who he could have become, and how one's influenced by the people in (or not in) their life." Nemiroff was one of the first to highlight the film's coming-of-age elements, and also joined the chorus praising the film's comedic timing.
A quick glance of #TheFlash on Twitter has countless other critics' giving their feedback, and as of publication, it's seemingly universal praise for the latest DC film. Don't be surprised if "BELIEVE THE HYPE" ends up on a poster.