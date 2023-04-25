The Flash Early Buzz: Believe The Hype

For those who've been following along on the numerous twists and turns of Warner Bros.' "The Flash" movie, there's a pretty high chance you've suffered more whiplash over the years than the Scarlet Speedster himself. After so many director changes, delays, a number of controversies stemming from star Ezra Miller's troubling behavior, and no shortage of behind-the-scenes shake ups for the studio itself, many fans could be forgiven for assuming that the "solo" film (a term I use very loosely, given its premise!) simply wasn't meant to be. But believe it or not, it's finally becoming a reality — or as close to reality as it has ever been before.

That's because, against all odds, this timeline-hopping event movie has actually screened on the big screen, exclusively for those lucky enough to be in attendance at this year's CinemaCon festivities in Las Vegas. In an interesting wrinkle, however, Warner Bros. has made it clear that this particular cut is "not the final film," which indicates the likelihood of unfinished visual effects, certain scenes that may still end up on the cutting room floor, and other important tweaks before picture lock. But more than anything else, the fact that "The Flash" is being unveiled at such an early juncture for theater owners, industry bigwigs, and the press speaks to Warner Bros.' level of confidence in what they have on their hands.

Luckily, /Film's Ben Pearson has been on the ground at CinemaCon this week, reporting on everything he's seen. The studio has allowed social media reactions following tonight's screening, which are currently flooding Twitter as we speak. After all this drama, is "The Flash" a disaster, a miracle, or something in-between? Find out below!