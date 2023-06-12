Disney's Once Upon A Studio 100th Anniversary Short Brings Back That Classic Magic [Annecy 2023]

The short film is essentially Disney's "Night at the Museum." It begins with a lovely live-action segment that pays tribute to the late animator Burny Mattinson, before transitioning into an animated story about all the animated characters from throughout Disney's history gathering together to celebrate with a group photo at the Roy E. Disney animation building on the studio lot. The nine-minute short brings hundreds of characters from every era of Disney's history, from the classic princesses tales to the dark times of the '70s and '80s, all the way to the last vestiges of the renaissance and the more recent CG films.

The short combines hand-drawn and CG animation effortlessly, even bringing back the techniques for individual characters — like Mowgli from "The Jungle Book" having rough sketches in his animation, a nod to the original style of the film. More impressively, the team, led by Abraham and Correy, brought back retired animators to participate in the short, including Eric Goldberg (lead animator on Genie in "Aladdin") leading the hand-drawn animation for the short, and you can definitely tell. There's a timelessness to the movements, and a peculiarity to the character acting that comes directly from having people familiar with those characters return to breath life into them again.

The short is a bit melodramatic and overly self-worshipping, particularly when it comes to Walt Disney. But overall, it works as a celebration of 100 years of animated characters, and the people who brought them to life. "Once Upon a Studio" even brings back more than 40 original voice actors from across the studio's history to voice their characters. By the time they all get together and sing "When You Wish Upon a Star," it's hard not to be overwhelmed with emotions.

"Once Upon a Studio" debuted at the 2023 Annecy Film Festival, and will reportedly play in theaters attached to "Wish" starting on November 22, 2023.