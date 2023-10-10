The Latest Aquaman 2 Drama Suggests A Chaotic Set, Near-Firings, And A Deranged Letter From Elon Musk

It sounds like there's once again trouble brewing in DC-land. For the last decade, Warner Bros.' golden goose franchise has basically been forced to operate under the principle of Murphy's Law: Anything that can go wrong will go wrong. From the drama and real-life tragedy surrounding director Zack Snyder's exit from the DC Universe to a string of notable flops and critical disappointments to the most recent course-correction that brought James Gunn and Peter Safran on board to steer this semi-rebooted ship, fans have hardly gone a minute without a fresh wave of poor publicity and dire headlines about the state of the franchise. Well, buckle up because there's now even more chaos to be added to the pile.

In an explosive development, Variety reports new allegations of stormy behavior on the set of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," details of near-firings, and the involvement of billionaire Elon Musk, of all people. The upcoming and oft-delayed blockbuster is already facing an uphill battle in terms of its place in the largely-defunct "Snyder-verse," persistent rumors of extensive reshoots, and the ongoing controversy surrounding co-star Amber Heard, who's been mired in a messy public divorce and defamation trial with actor Johnny Depp. Now, that court battle has once again leaked into the production as documents subpoenaed by Depp's lawyers have been released to the public, in the form of notes written by Heard's personal therapist. (Adding a whole new layer of complications, the report details that Depp fans banded together to pay the court fees to have such documents released, despite Heard's wishes to keep them private.)

According to the notes, Heard alleged that star Jason Momoa arrived on set late and under the influence of alcohol, director James Wan blamed her for the media circus, and more unsavory details.