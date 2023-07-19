Aquaman 2 Undergoing Extensive Reshoots And Major Changes Ahead Of Looming Release Date

The first "Aquaman" was a fantastic surprise, a film that shared the aesthetic of the Zack Snyder movies, but fully embraced the fun, the goofiness, and the absurdity of a guy who can talk to fish. This is a film that deals with feeling ostracized for being biracial, but it is also a film that has an octopus that playing drums and has an aquatic horror scene. There's also the masterpiece of the scene where Aquaman heads to the Sahara Desert while a cover of Toto's "Africa" by Pitbull himself plays in the background.

And yet, it seems "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" will be more serious than its predecessor, dealing with themes of environmentalism — while still keeping the drum-playing octopus. What's more, this already crowded franchise (the first film introduced entire kingdoms and dozens of characters) was also set to feature a Dark Knight. First, Michael Keaton was set to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne following his reintroduction in "The Flash," but when that movie got delayed, reshoots were filmed to replace Keaton with Ben Affleck. Unfortunately for Batman fans, according to THR, the latest cut of the film features no Batman whatsoever. The reason is that James Gunn and Peter Safran don't want to promise that Batman sticking around in the future, or tease possible new movie universes that may be changed. Most interestingly, they want to avoid tying the film to past failures.

Though chaotic, this is a good move, as the entire reason DC is in this mess in the first place is because of the decision to build a cinematic universe off the financially and critically disappointing "Man of Steel" movie.

"Aquaman 2" is supposed to be released December 20, 2023, at least for now.