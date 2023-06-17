How The Flash Scored Its Biggest Cameo (And Kept It Secret)

This post contains spoilers for "The Flash."

Few superhero films in memory have traveled quite as rocky a road towards release as "The Flash." Plagued by studio shake-ups, rewrites and director changes, and the very high-profile arrests of its lead actor, "The Flash" has been in the works for so long that keeping any part of it a secret seemed impossible. Except, somehow, it did. The return of both Ben Affleck's and Michael Keaton's iterations of Batman was confirmed ahead of the film's release, but fans who caught the movie in theaters this weekend were subject to a totally surprising third Batman cameo: George freaking Clooney!

A new report by The Hollywood Reporter shares the story of Clooney's totally unexpected cameo — which, it turns out, never leaked or was rumored because it was added to the film very late in the game. Like, the scene was shot in January 2023 level late in the game. According to THR, the new ending came after two previous ideas were conceived of and scrapped. In the first, Keaton's Batman and Sasha Calle's Supergirl were meant to appear, indicating that Barry (Ezra Miller) hadn't actually set the world right after all. Later, Henry Cavill's Superman and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman were added in, but with the restructure of Warner Bros. under David Zaslav and a new plan for DC universe on the horizon, both those actors' future projects were more or less axed.