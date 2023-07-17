The Flash Will Make Less At The Domestic Box Office Than Ryan Reynolds' Green Lantern

In exactly a month, "The Flash" went from being one of the most-anticipated movies of the summer movie season to one of the biggest box office busts in recent memory. Warner Bros.' latest DC Comics adaptation has floundered ever since its very disappointing opening weekend in June. So, just how bad is it going? When all's said and done, director Andy Muschietti's take on the Scarlet Speedster will actually make less at the domestic box office than 2011's "Green Lantern," oft cited as one of the biggest superhero movie bombs of the modern era.

Per Box Office Mojo, "The Flash" has earned $263.6 million worldwide to date, including a paltry $750,000 this past weekend as the film made its way to VOD. Domestically, the DC flick has made just $106.8 million, and that's the key number here. For comparison's sake, "Green Lantern," which starred Ryan Reynolds as Hal Jordan, earned a mere $220 million worldwide, but $116.6 million in North America. Given that "The Flash" is already on VOD and has been out of the top 10 on the charts for two weeks, there is no chance it will make enough to eclipse $117 million.

Both movies were said to have budgets in the $200 million range, and both were based on big DC superheroes not named Batman or Superman. So it actually makes for a pretty good comparison. Ultimately, "The Flash" will make more worldwide, but there was a great deal of pre-release hype that made the disappointing returns all the more shocking. "Green Lantern" was not greeted kindly then, and it doesn't exactly have its fans now. Most importantly, in both cases, we're looking at WB suffering huge losses.