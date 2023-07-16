When Does James Gunn's New DC Canon Begin? Here's What We Know

In fairness to Gunn and Safran, they did not come into an enviable situation. The DCU has been pretty messy pretty much ever since "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" was met with wildly mixed reviews, which paved the way for an absolute debacle in the form of Zack Snyder's "Justice League." Now, we've got Matt Reeves' "The Batman" universe that exists entirely outside of what Gunn and Safran are trying to do, while several movies from the old regime, like "Blue Beetle" and an "Aquaman" sequel, are still making their way out into the universe. Warner Bros. needs to try and get people to see those movies despite also building interest in the new DCU. It's complicated.

That's likely why Gunn has left the door open for "Blue Beetle" to join the DCU, even as he previously stated that the film is "totally disconnected," meaning it could, in theory, still situate itself into the larger plans for the reboot. But there's no guarantee there. But that, perhaps, opens the door for more confusion, because retroactively, "Blue Beetle" would technically be the first film in the new DCU. But one thing that Gunn has consistently indicated is that "Superman: Legacy" really is the grand kickoff to these new plans.

"Superman really kicks off the DCU," Gunn said back in January when the DCU slate was announced. "Everything will be canon going forward after that." As far as those "Suicide Squad" connections go, Gunn also clarified, "We'll be using some actors from the past, we're not using other actors from the past, but everything from that moment forward will be connected."

The other important thing is that everything is going to be connected within a grand multiverse. "The DCU's a multiverse but we're gonna be focusing on one universe from that multiverse," Safran said at the time. So "The Batman" exists elsewhere in the multiverse, everything else will apparently be in the new singular DC Universe unless otherwise noted.