All New DC Universe Movies, TV Shows, And Games Will Share A Multiverse

Gunn referenced the complicated and competing worlds of Joss Whedon's "Justice League," the Snyderverse, the Arrowverse, the two "Wonder Woman" films, and multiple "Suicide Squad" films and properties. "And then, you know, all of sudden Bat-Mite's a real guy," he quipped. "So how can we take these things together and make them make sense and have them unified and have one real universe, one real world?" Gunn described the ways in which the films that were already in motion before he and Safran took over, including "Shazam: Fury of the Gods" and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," all lead into one another and, ultimately, the DCU's next chapter. He also says that the character Blue Beetle "can totally be part of the DCU," and that "The Flash" is the project that "resets everything."

This vision sounds ambitious, and it is, but Gunn and Safran are also clear that it won't be stylistically homogeneous. "It's important to point out that in these stories, although interconnected, they're not all tonally the same," Safran says. "Each set of filmmakers brings their own aesthetic to these films." They even have a plan for some titles that may not exactly fit into the bigger picture, with Todd Phillips' not-so-family-friendly "Joker" and the children's animation show "Teen Titans GO!" cited as two past examples. "The DCU's a multiverse but we're gonna be focusing on one universe from that multiverse," Safran says. When it comes to the odd show or film meant as a standalone for kids or adults, he says, "We're going to make it very clear that those are DC Elseworlds." They also insist that despite all this, the DC will still be accessible to newcomers. "I want people to understand the story, no matter who walks in," Gunn says.