Zack Snyder To Guest Star On Teen Titans Go! As Himself
"Teen Titans Go!" began as a comedic spin-off of Cartoon Network's "Teen Titans," a more straightforward superhero action cartoon. However, "GO!" has outlasted its predecessor, having premiered in 2013 and continuing to produce new episodes. The upcoming 365th episode, aptly titled "365!", is set to premiere in fall 2022 and it will feature a very special guest: Zack Snyder, director of "Man of Steel," "Batman v Superman," and "Justice League."
Snyder's appearance in the animated series was confirmed at the "Cartoon Network: Winner Takes" San Diego Comic-Con panel, where it was revealed that the plot of "365!" sees the Titans go to Hollywood to find a director for this extra special episode. Apparently, Snyder is the man for the job.
Teen Titans Go! guest stars have always been fun
The spin-off feature, "Teen Titans Go! To the Movies," parodied one of the most infamous moments from Snyder's DC movies, when Batman and Superman stop fighting because their mothers share the name Martha. It's unclear if Snyder is aware of this previous joke, but if he is, then he's being a good sport by agreeing to this guest appearance. Hopefully there will be some self-deprecating jokes that Snyder takes part in as well.
DC Animation is no stranger to these sorts of animated cameos by real-life creatives. "Teen Titans Go!" season 7 featured a guest appearance by Marv Wolfman and the late George Pérez, the respective writer and artist whose work on the comic "Teen Titans" brought the group renewed fame. Meanwhile, "The Suicide Squad" director James Gunn is appearing as himself in Season 3 of "Harley Quinn," a similarly comedic but much more adult series than "Go!"
Animated DC projects' willingness to make fun of themselves is night and day from the self-aggrandizing tone of Snyder's movies, so seeing him in this role could make for some fun contrast.