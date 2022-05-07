New Teen Titans Co-Creator And Renowned Comic Book Artist George Pérez Has Died

/Film readers may not know George Pérez by name, but if you're a fan of superhero movies and TV shows, you've definitely felt his influence. For starters, he and writer Marv Wolfman redefined the Teen Titans in 1980. The duo kept established members Robin, Wonder Girl, and Kid Flash, rebranded Beast Boy as Changeling, and created new members Cyborg, Raven, and Starfire to round out the roster. Eventually, they would also be responsible for Dick Grayson's transformation from Robin into Nightwing.

The characters and storylines found in Wolfman and Pérez's run would serve as the foundation for fan favorite cartoons "Teen Titans," "Teen Titans GO!," and "Young Justice" before they made the jump to live-action. These characters would also appear in HBO Max shows "Titans" and "Doom Patrol." And in Cyborg's case, he would even star in "Justice League," with plans to spin off into his own feature film.

Not only are Pérez and Wolfman credited with the creation of these heroes, they also brought some of their biggest villains to life. One of the most notable has to be Deathstroke, who has gone on to appear in a number of DC Universe adaptations such as The CW's flagship Arrowverse series "Arrow" and "Zack Snyder's Justice League," played by Manu Bennett and Joe Manganiello, respectively.

But arguably one of the greatest contributions to DC lore by Wolfman and Pérez was DC's 50th anniversary crossover event "Crisis On Infinite Earths." This 12-issue limited series completely restructured the DC Universe from a multiverse to a single, unified continuity. This story of heroes from different worlds coming together to save as many people as they could (while failing in a shockingly high amount of cases for the time) would serve as the base for the Arrowverse crossover on The CW that would span "Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl," "Legends of Tomorrow," and "Batwoman."