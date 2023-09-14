Forget Mera: Aquaman 2 Is A Full-On Tango And Cash Bromance Between Arthur And Orm

If the production of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" has undergone somewhat of a rocky few years, from significant reshoots to COVID delays to the fallout from the bizarre saga of "The Flash," that's nothing compared to the chaos surrounding the film over at Warner Bros. Discovery. While director James Wan, star Jason Momoa, and the rest of the creative team have been steadily plugging away at the sequel to one of the franchise's most shocking over-performers at the box office, the entire ground upon which the film was meant to stand on has essentially fallen away from beneath its feet. The widely-publicized leadership shakeup put fellow director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran in charge of the whole shebang, which inevitably had ripple effects on a film that now represents a holdover from a previous studio regime.

Yet somehow, some way, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is still treading water on its way towards its December 20, 2023 release date (the studio recently released a teaser for the film, officially kicking off the blockbuster's marketing cycle) ... but fans ought to expect a very different experience compared to the first time around. In a special, in-person trailer reveal attended by /Film's Jenna Busch, Wan explained how the upcoming sequel will diverge from the "Romancing the Stone" influences of the 2018 original. According to the director, we're in for a bigger focus on the dynamic between Momoa's Arthur Curry and his villainous half-brother Orm, played by Patrick Wilson. In fact, movie lovers can look forward to a very different kind of cinematic inspiration — something much more in the vein of "Tango & Cash."