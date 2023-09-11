The First Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Teaser Is Here To Ruin Arthur Curry's Life
As if playing a gloriously and flamboyantly unhinged villain in "Fast X" wasn't enough for one year, Jason Momoa has returned for some more underwater hijinks in a teaser for the trailer for upcoming sequel "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."
The 30-second teaser features Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's David Kane aka Black Manta, having been promoted from secondary antagonist to primary antagonist, promising to "destroy Aquaman and everything he holds dear." This is punctuated by a shot of the lighthouse where Arthur Curry's father lives being consumed by flames, hinting that we might be in for some classic dead-parent superhero character motivation in this movie. But more importantly, there's a brief shot of Aquaman leaping out of the ocean on the back of a giant seahorse accompanied by someone who looks a lot like Topo the drumming octopus. Hooray for Topo getting an expanded role!
Check out the teaser below, ahead of a full trailer release on Thursday, September 14.
Take a trip to the Lost Kingdom with Aquaman
It looks like Black Manta is coming for Aquaman's entire family, including the family members he doesn't get on with. The teaser shows Arthur Curry's half-brother Orm (played by Patrick Wilson) being attacked by a spidery underwater vehicle that seizes him in one of its claws. According to the official synopsis for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," having a common enemy will create opportunities for a bit of brotherly bonding:
Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father's death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman's family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.
"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" arrives in theaters on December 20, 2023. Look out for the full trailer next week.