The First Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Teaser Is Here To Ruin Arthur Curry's Life

As if playing a gloriously and flamboyantly unhinged villain in "Fast X" wasn't enough for one year, Jason Momoa has returned for some more underwater hijinks in a teaser for the trailer for upcoming sequel "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."

The 30-second teaser features Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's David Kane aka Black Manta, having been promoted from secondary antagonist to primary antagonist, promising to "destroy Aquaman and everything he holds dear." This is punctuated by a shot of the lighthouse where Arthur Curry's father lives being consumed by flames, hinting that we might be in for some classic dead-parent superhero character motivation in this movie. But more importantly, there's a brief shot of Aquaman leaping out of the ocean on the back of a giant seahorse accompanied by someone who looks a lot like Topo the drumming octopus. Hooray for Topo getting an expanded role!

Check out the teaser below, ahead of a full trailer release on Thursday, September 14.