Aquaman 2 Has Changed To Fit The Flash's Reset Of The DC Universe

"The Flash" speeding into theaters later this month also marks a turning point in DC Entertainment, where literal DC Universes will collide with one another and introduce us to a new DC era with James Gunn and Peter Safran at the helm.

We already know something about the new DC slate that Gunn and Safran have in the works, including a new Superman film that Gunn is writing and directing. What's still not clear, however, is how the two movies left over from before Gunn and Safran took over will be adjusted (or not), given the duo's new vision for the franchise.

One of those movies — "Blue Beetle" — was, according to Gunn, relatively unchanged because the events in the film are totally disconnected from the rest of the DC Universe.

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is the other movie that found itself in a leadership limbo, and it was unclear if and how the sequel film had changed given the new DCU leadership. In a recent interview, however, director James Wan shed some light on how the movie has shifted given all the changes in the DCU, including the reset to the world that happens in "The Flash."