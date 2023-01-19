Jason Momoa Doesn't Appear To Be Leaving The DCU Any Time Soon

The recent shake-up at Warner Bros., with James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over as the new co-chairs of DC Studios, has cast a lot of uncertainty about the future of certain movie actors in the DC Universe. Henry Cavill, for instance, may have been handed his walking papers as Superman, but one actor whose future at the studio seems to be secure, judging by a recent video on social media, is "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa.

There was a time when the superhero Aquaman was nothing more than a "Seinfeld" and "Entourage" joke who got no respect for his power of talking to fish. Momoa and director James Wan helped turned the character around and make him into the face of a burgeoning, billion-dollar franchise. He's got a sequel, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," on the way later this year, but with Gunn, Safran, and Warner Bros. head David Zaslav cleaning house at DC, there were no guarantees that we'd see Momoa again in the DC Universe after that.

Now, a visibly excited Momoa has posted a cryptic video (via One Take News) in which he shouts and teases some "great news" for his future in the DC Universe. He begins the video talking about how he was "screaming when [he] left Warner Bros." four years ago, seemingly alluding to when the studio gave "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" the green light. He then gives an impression of the scream of joy he let out at that time.

Jason Momoa teases some very exciting news regarding his future at DC Studios, thanking @JamesGunn, Peter Safran and David Zaslav in the process. pic.twitter.com/nl3rCW1kem — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) January 19, 2023

Read into it what you will. Momoa would only say: