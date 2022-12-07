Jason Momoa Could Be Lobo And Other Big Changes Coming To The New DC Universe
The hierarchy of power is indeed changing in the DC Universe, but it's not "Black Adam" in control. With James Gunn and Peter Safran at the helm, it looks like the duo is gearing up for some drastic changes.
Borys Kit of The Hollywood Reporter has a big, big story that should be taken as a snapshot of this particular moment in time as Gunn and Safran prepare to share their vision for the reboot of the DCEU with new Warners head honcho, David Zaslav.
Right up front, just because this is the plan now (according to Kit's sources) doesn't mean it's set in concrete or even that Zaslav will give it a thumbs up, so take all this for what it is: sourced details likely leaked early in a very transformational time for Warner Bros. and their highly valuable IP.
The bad news is that it looks like Gunn and Safran want a completely fresh slate, which means a final curtain call on the Zack Snyder era of DC. The article claims "Wonder Woman 3" is toast, Henry Cavill is not likely to return for his own "Superman" movie, and Jason Momoa's Aquaman will have his last big screen hoorah in the upcoming sequel "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."
However, that might not be the last we see of Momoa himself, which is realllllllly interesting.
From fish king to space biker?
The Hollywood Reporter piece on the shakeup of the DCEU says that they have multiple sources saying that James Gunn and Peter Safran are considering crafting a "Lobo" film with Jason Momoa in the lead. If you've ever read that book then you know how right for the part Momoa is. Lobo is a galactic bounty hunter who looks like Rob Zombie got melded with Arnold Schwarzenegger and the entire band KISS in full makeup and costume. He's a hardcore, kind of punk anti-hero, and Momoa is just about the most perfect actor to play that part.
The upcoming "Flashpoint" film is allegedly the last time we'll see the Zack Snyder version of your favorite heroes in cameo form, but we'll see how the pitch to the big boss goes. That said, it's clear that Gunn and Safran aren't coming into this new position lightly. If there's anybody that has been through the trenches and learned how to build a successful comic book shared universe it's Gunn, and from all the signs we've gotten so far, he's going to make some drastic changes to the DCEU.
It should be noted the article does say that the Matt Reeves/Robert Pattinson "Batman" films seem to be left alone at the moment and we still have the "Joker" sequel in the works. Does that guarantee those off-shoots will continue on beyond their current development? I guess time will tell, but it certainly appears that Gunn and Safran are hellbent on a clean slate for this reboot.