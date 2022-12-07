Jason Momoa Could Be Lobo And Other Big Changes Coming To The New DC Universe

The hierarchy of power is indeed changing in the DC Universe, but it's not "Black Adam" in control. With James Gunn and Peter Safran at the helm, it looks like the duo is gearing up for some drastic changes.

Borys Kit of The Hollywood Reporter has a big, big story that should be taken as a snapshot of this particular moment in time as Gunn and Safran prepare to share their vision for the reboot of the DCEU with new Warners head honcho, David Zaslav.

Right up front, just because this is the plan now (according to Kit's sources) doesn't mean it's set in concrete or even that Zaslav will give it a thumbs up, so take all this for what it is: sourced details likely leaked early in a very transformational time for Warner Bros. and their highly valuable IP.

The bad news is that it looks like Gunn and Safran want a completely fresh slate, which means a final curtain call on the Zack Snyder era of DC. The article claims "Wonder Woman 3" is toast, Henry Cavill is not likely to return for his own "Superman" movie, and Jason Momoa's Aquaman will have his last big screen hoorah in the upcoming sequel "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."

However, that might not be the last we see of Momoa himself, which is realllllllly interesting.