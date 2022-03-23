One Peacemaker Cameo Led To 16 Minutes Of Deleted 'Aquaman Has Sex With Fish' Jokes

Before we get into this, I want to make it clear that if you haven't watched "Peacemaker" yet on HBO Max, and/or you don't know who the cameos are at the end, you should avert your eyes right now. There are spoilers ahead. I also want to be clear about the fact that I picked the thirstiest pic of Aquaman that I could manage for the "Aquaman has sex with fish" story because I couldn't resist. It makes me laugh, and we could all use that right now.

Warnings complete. Moving on. At the end of episode 8, John Cena's Peacemaker has saved the world. Then, in come Justice League members Wonder Woman, Superman (showing off by hovering), Aquaman, and the Flash. Nice timing, my dudes. You were way too late. Superman and Wonder Woman were in silhouette, but Jason Momoa's Aquaman and Ezra Miller's Flash were actually on set. Peacemaker wasn't happy with their timing and yells to Aquaman, "Go f*** another fish, ass****." Aquaman says, "I'm so f***ing sick of that rumor." Flash responds, "It's not a rumor," leading to Aquaman saying, "F*** you, Barry." That's more asterixis than I've ever put in one paragraph. It must be some kind of record. That wasn't the only fish sex joke on set, though.