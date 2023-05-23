The Flash Trailer: DC's Universes Collide And A Familiar Face Returns
The final entry before James Gunn and Peter Safran unleash their new slate of films for the DC Universe is racing our way and Warner Bros. has just released the final trailer ahead of this summer's anticipated blockbustin' release. "The Flash" is the first stand-alone feature for the scarlet speedster, and by incorporating the 2011 crossover comic "Flashpoint," is all but guaranteed to send the current era of DC films out with a bang.
After using his superpowers to go back in time in an attempt to change history to save his family, Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller) inadvertently royally screws up the future and ends up trapped in an alternate reality where General Zod (Michael Shannon) is back and threatening to take over the world. In a desperate attempt to set things right, The Flash teams up with two different Batman (Batmen?) heroes (Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck) and Supergirl (Sasha Calle) to take down Zod once and for all.
Early hype out of the film's premiere at this year's CinemaCon was overwhelmingly positive, which has only increased the public's excitement level. James Gunn has even gone on record to call "The Flash" one of the best superhero movies he's ever seen, and as an established arbiter of good taste, that's some seriously high praise.
The new trailer states that "worlds will collide," and "the future begins," which certainly sounds like the grand finale and culmination of decades of DC's on-screen heroes. Check out the trailer below for the last look at the new film before it arrives in theaters this summer.
The final trailer for The Flash
Joining Miller, Keaton, Affleck, and Cale are Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, and Antje Traue as Faora-Ul. Interestingly, Jeremy Irons is also set to return as Batman's beloved butler Alfred Pennyworth, who was last seen in "Justice League" as part of the so-called Snyderverse. Perhaps there will be even more surprise appearances in store? It'd be thrilling to see any of the other characters featured during Keaton's run as Batman, but it's doubtful someone like Michelle Pfeiffer had time to slink into her Catwoman suit between shooting her Janet van Dyne scenes for "Ant-Man and Wasp 3: Quantumania."
Regardless of the admittedly rad-as-hell trailer, it would be irresponsible to discuss this film without including the reminder that there have been countless allegations of abuse directed toward the film's star, Ezra Miller, including video documentation of the actor choking a woman in public, exhibiting a "pattern of corrupting a minor," burglary, and eventually plead guilty to misdemeanor unlawful trespass. The best viewer is a well-informed viewer and no amount of flashy superhero awesomeness erases or excuses their dangerous behavior.
"The Flash" speeds into theaters on June 16, 2023.