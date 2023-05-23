The Flash Trailer: DC's Universes Collide And A Familiar Face Returns

The final entry before James Gunn and Peter Safran unleash their new slate of films for the DC Universe is racing our way and Warner Bros. has just released the final trailer ahead of this summer's anticipated blockbustin' release. "The Flash" is the first stand-alone feature for the scarlet speedster, and by incorporating the 2011 crossover comic "Flashpoint," is all but guaranteed to send the current era of DC films out with a bang.

After using his superpowers to go back in time in an attempt to change history to save his family, Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller) inadvertently royally screws up the future and ends up trapped in an alternate reality where General Zod (Michael Shannon) is back and threatening to take over the world. In a desperate attempt to set things right, The Flash teams up with two different Batman (Batmen?) heroes (Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck) and Supergirl (Sasha Calle) to take down Zod once and for all.

Early hype out of the film's premiere at this year's CinemaCon was overwhelmingly positive, which has only increased the public's excitement level. James Gunn has even gone on record to call "The Flash" one of the best superhero movies he's ever seen, and as an established arbiter of good taste, that's some seriously high praise.

The new trailer states that "worlds will collide," and "the future begins," which certainly sounds like the grand finale and culmination of decades of DC's on-screen heroes. Check out the trailer below for the last look at the new film before it arrives in theaters this summer.