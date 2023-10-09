Barbie's Record-Breaking Party In The Box Office Top 10 Finally Ends After 12 Weeks

All good things must come to an end, even for a record-breaking success like "Barbie." After a dozen weeks, well over $1 billion in ticket sales, and memes that will live on for years to come, director Greta Gerwig's acclaimed adaptation of Mattel's doll has finally fallen out of the top ten at the box office. This punctuates one of the most remarkable runs for any movie in history and serves to demonstrate just how well it has endured in the face of big competition for months. If there's a person at Warner Bros. who worked on this and hasn't taken a victory lap yet, now's the time.

"Barbie" placed number 12 on the charts over the weekend, adding $782,000 to its record-breaking total, per The Numbers. This is the first time since the film debuted on July 21 that it has not been in the top ten on the charts. It opened against Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," which made for one of the most high-profile box office showdowns in history, and managed to hold strong against the many other big movies that have come down the pipeline since, including "Haunted Mansion," "Meg 2: The Trench," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," "Blue Beetle," "The Nun II," "The Equalizer 3," and "A Haunting in Venice," among others.

It was "The Exorcist: Believer" and its $27.2 million debut, as well as a slew of other holdovers, that finally kicked "Barbie" out of the top ten. The fact that the movie, which stars Margot Robbie in the lead role, debuted in the heart of the summer and we're now well into fall with it only now being edged out of the top ten is nothing shy of remarkable. This is a movie that had somewhat uncertain prospects heading into the year. Now? It stands alone as not just the biggest movie of 2023, but one of the biggest movies of all time. It is, if nothing else, a great time to reflect on what Gerwig, Robbie, and everyone involved accomplished here.