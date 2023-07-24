5 Reasons Barbenheimer Was A Bombshell Box Office Success

Without putting too fine a point on it, "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" made history at the box office this past weekend. Warner Bros. bet big on director Greta Gerwig with her adaptation of Mattel's beloved doll, while Universal went all-in on Christopher Nolan and his take on the man who gave us the A-bomb. Much was made of the fact that both films were due to square off right in the heart of the summer moviegoing season. Rather remarkably, both films did better than anyone could have expected on the same weekend.

"Barbie" topped the charts with an astounding $162 million domestic opening and $182 million internationally for a grand total of $344 million, per The Numbers. It is, by far, the biggest opening ever for a movie directed by a woman. Meanwhile, Nolan's "Oppenheimer" came in second with $82 million and $93.6 million internationally for a $175.6 million global debut. It's one of the biggest-ever openings for an R-rated film, and the biggest opening of Nolan's career for a movie that doesn't have Batman in it. There were no losers here.

So, what went right on "Barbenheimer" weekend? Just about everything, to put it simply. But for those who would like to dive a bit deeper into the why of it all, we're going to look at the five biggest reasons why this box office showdown became one of the biggest in cinema history. Let's dig in.