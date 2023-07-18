Barbie Review: An Uproarious, Existential Adventure And One Of The Best Of The Year

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the movie being reviewed here wouldn't exist.

Greta Gerwig is officially 3/3 with directorial features and despite the highly-recognizable IP at the center of "Barbie," absolutely no other director could have pulled off the hat trick of delivering an extravagant celebration of golden age musicals, intellectual musings on gender theory, and a moving embrace of femininity quite like her. Co-written with Noah Baumbach, "Barbie" takes a glittery pink heel to the throat of anyone that dared to think Gerwig would deliver anything less than greatness, and encompasses the complicated and wonderful legacy of an American institution with over 60 years of history.

The absurdly stacked cast of "Barbie" is utilized well, with Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kate McKinnon, and Issa Rae so dialed into their characters it's hard not to smile the moment they step on screen. Rae, in particular, was responsible for the loudest laugh during our press screening and already has my vote for her President Barbie reelection campaign. Michael Cera's inclusion as Ken's Buddy Allan is also a delight, and I can only hope this leads to a Ceraissance (once the strikes are over, of course).

My hopes for "Barbie" were as high, and we at /Film even named the film our most anticipated of the year. Well, I'm pleased as pink punch to say that "Barbie" exceeds all expectations, and with all the love to "Lady Bird" and "Little Women," is Gerwig's best film yet.