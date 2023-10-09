The Exorcist: Believer's Box Office Raises Horrifying Questions About The Franchise's Future

One of the biggest horror movies of the year hit theaters over the weekend in the form of "The Exorcist: Believer." Yes, it was a week earlier than initially anticipated, as Universal and Blumhouse had to make room for Taylor Swift's forthcoming blockbuster concert film. But still, director David Gordon Green's revival of the iconic horror series, which is to be the beginning of a new trilogy, topped the charts in its debut. That's a good thing. Unfortunately though, Universal Pictures bet very big on this franchise, and that may come back to bite them.

Looking at "Believer" divorced of the larger picture, it performed pretty well in the early going. According to The Numbers, the film took in $27.2 million, easily taking the number one spot at the box office. That was slightly below industry projections, with opening predictions pegged at $30 million or more ahead of the weekend. Regardless, that's not a bad start for a movie with a $30 million production budget, particularly when looking at the $17.8 million that the film took in overseas in its debut. That makes for a $45 million global start. Making one and a half times your production budget (not counting marketing) come Monday morning would should be an absolute win for almost any movie.

The first problem is that the reaction to the film has been less than stellar thus far. Critics have been pretty unkind to the return of "The Exorcist," with the film carrying a very poor 22% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, to go with a mere 59% audience score. /Film's Witney Seibold gave it a 4.5 out of 10 in his official review. The film also carries a lackluster C CinemaScore, indicating that positive word of mouth in the coming weeks will be hard to come by.