The Exorcist: Deceiver, The Sequel To The Exorcist: Believer, Already Has A Release Date

According to the fine folks at Fangoria, the next film will be called "The Exorcist: Deceiver," and it's set to arrive in theaters on April 18, 2025. Not having the film ready for 2024 seems odd, but what do I know? And I assume they're going to keep the rhyming scheme going into the third film. So what will it be called? "The Exorcist: Overachiever" gets my vote.

It's still too early to tell what this second film will be about, but here's the synopsis for "The Exorcist: Believer":

Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding (Tony winner and Oscar® nominee Leslie Odom, Jr.; One Night in Miami, Hamilton) has raised their daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett, Good Girls) on his own. But when Angela and her friend Katherine (newcomer Olivia Marcum), disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil.

I'm still not quite sure why Chris MacNeil is involved. Sure, she has some history with this sort of thing — but what, exactly, is she going to do here? Is she going to perform the exorcism herself? I guess we'll see.

"The Exorcist: Believer" gives audiences the creeps on October 13, 2023.