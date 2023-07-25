The Exorcist: Believer Trailer: Blumhouse And David Gordon Green Revive A Horror Classic

David Gordon Green's "Halloween" trilogy proved to be one of the wildest swings to emerge from our current era of legacy sequels and revivals, sporting questionable lines of dialogue ("Evil dies tonight!") and a narratively suspect yet fascinating finale. In light of this, it's hard not to be intrigued (if also apprehensive) as to what the filmmaker has cooked up with his latest sequel to a landmark work of horror — "The Exorcist: Believer."

Much like Green and producer Jason Blum's "Halloween" movies, "Believer" hopes to rejuvenate a flailing horror franchise that has gone in some rather bizarre directions since the '70s classic that started it all. The only difference? This time, Green isn't wiping the slate clean by removing the previous installments from the canon, the sequels and prequel (prequels?) alike. "I like all the 'Exorcist' movies," Green told Total Film in May 2022, adding that they "all fall into the acceptable mythology" for his requel. That's right, all the stuff about locusts in John Boorman's exceedingly eccentric "Exorcist II: The Heretic" is still canonical, baby!

While there's no sign of "Heretic"-esque ESP-related mayhem (yet), "Believer" changes up the general "Exorcist" formula by focusing on a story concerning not one but two cases of demonic possession. For more on that, take a gander at the film's trailer below.