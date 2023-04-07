Blumhouse's Future Is Riding On The Exorcist, Jason Blum's 'Riskiest' Movie Yet

It has long been the strict modus operandi of Blumhouse — the celebrated horror studio behind low-budget hits like "Insidious," "The Purge," "Paranormal Activity," and "The Black Phone" — to keep their film budgets in the $3 million to $5 million range. At a 2015 producer's panel, studio founder Jason Blum explained that those figures reflect what the studio could recoup, should a film fail to get a wide release. If the film isn't picked up, he explained, the studio at least doesn't lose much. If it is, the studio will continue to be in the black.

In recent years, Blum's budgets have increased slightly. The 2020 film "Freaky" ran a price tag of $6 million, and "The Invisible Man" was $7 million. Other, more recognizable releases like "Halloween Kills," "The Black Phone," and "The Forever Purge" cost about $18 million each. As modern blockbusters go, however, these numbers are still far below the average studio film.

Coming on October 13 will be a Blumhouse-backed reboot of William Friedkin's 1973 hit "The Exorcist," based on the novel by William Peter Blatty. This new Exorcist movie will be helmed by David Gordon Green, who helmed the studio's recent Halloween trilogy reboot, and is also the intended first installment in a three-film series. While its budget has not been made public knowledge, it will likely be the most expensive film Blumhouse has ever made. This, Blum feels, is a massive risk.

In a recent episode of IndieWire's Screen Talk podcast, Blum reiterated his philosophy of budgeting, declaring that the best way to make movies was to pair low budgets with high concepts. But because "The Exorcist" is such a well-worn and well-known property, it may be worth a larger budget, even if the risk is no one getting paid.