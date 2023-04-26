The Exorcist: Believer Footage Reaction: Blumhouse Brings Double The Demonic Possession [CinemaCon 2023]

The horror film that terrified and defined a generation is finally coming back to the big screen. David Gordon Green's new vision of "The Exorcist," titled "The Exorcist: Believer," has been teased for years now, but almost nothing has been shown from it. That is, until now, because CinemaCon attendees got to see the first footage of the legacy sequel during Universal Studios' panel.

But first, let's refresh our memories and souls a bit. "The Exorcist: Believer" centers around Leslie Odom Jr.'s character and his daughter, played by Lidya Jewett, as she begins acting strangely and inhuman. Making things even worse is that his daughter's friend, played by Olivia Marcum, is experiencing similar phenomena. Fearing the worst, he encounters Chris MacNeil, once again played by Ellen Burstyn, and the two are forced to come face-to-face with a familiarly dangerous demonic force. Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles, Okwui Okpokwasili, and Raphael Sbarge also star in the film.

Keep in mind, this is the first entry in a trilogy, so don't expect this story to be wrapped up in a neat little puke-colored bow. However, you can expect to see some familiar names involved in this new batch of films. The aforementioned Nettles played a small but pivotal role in Green's HBO series "The Righteous Gemstones," and frequent collaborators Danny McBride and Scott Teems contributed to the new franchise's story.