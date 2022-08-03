The Exorcist: Everything We Know So Far About David Gordon Green's Horror Sequel Trilogy

Come for the "Halloween" reboot, stay for the "The Exorcist" reboot — or so we hope. The 1973 William Friedkin original looms large in our horror hearts and minds, so it's no surprise that someone wants to rebuild it and repackage it for a modern audience. Whether or not it lives up to the terror inflicted by the original remains to be seen, but lord knows they will try their hardest to come close.

"I want to make a movie that works for both [audiences]," producer Jason Blum told Den of Geek in June 2021. "I want to make a movie for people that know and love the first 'Exorcist' and are furious that we're doing this, but somehow drag themselves to the theater. I want them to come out happy. And I want to make a movie that people who've never heard of 'The Exorcist' really enjoy. I think David [Gordon Green] did that with 'Halloween.' I think he'll do that with 'The Exorcist' also."

Read on to discover everything we know so far about the upcoming "The Exorcist" reboot film.