The Exorcist Reboot Will Be 'Fresh, New' And 'Really, Really Scary,' Jason Blum Promises

With the "Purge" siren still winding down and the battery still beeping on the "Paranormal Activity" franchise, Blumhouse has dipped their hands into another horror honeypot: The Exorcist franchise.

As David Gordon Green's Blum-backed "Halloween" excised everything beyond John Carpenter's first two original Michael Myers tales, the new "Exorcist" project aims to continue the original 1973 William Friedkin film about the demonic possession of a young girl while pretending that its other sequels never happened.

The project marks another Jason Blum- David Gordon Green collaboration, on a story that the horror producer takes quite seriously. In an interview with CinePOP, Blum elaborated on his confidence in the material:

"What I hope to do with 'The Exorcist' is the same thing we did with 'Halloween,'" Blum said. "'Halloween,' the first movie was great, and the second movie was okay, and the rest of them were not very good. And then we came in and kind of re-jiggered it, and people liked it, so I hope we can do the same thing with 'The Exorcist.' Everyone thinks we're gonna fall on our face, but I think, we have the same filmmaker, the same writer, David Gordon Green and Danny McBride. And I think we'll reinvent 'The Exorcist' so that it'll feel fresh, new, different, but, you know, related to the first movie, but also really, really scary."