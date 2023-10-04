The Exorcist: Believer Review: A Dull Sequel That Forgets What Made The Original So Special

It's clear that writer/director David Gordon Green and his co-screenwriter Peter Sattler had to fight an uphill battle when making a sequel to William Friedkin's 1973 film "The Exorcist" in 2023. Not only did the filmmakers have to remain cognizant of what narrative ground the four or five previous films in the series had already covered (more on that number below), but they had to somehow rise above the thousands of "Exorcist" knockoffs that have arisen in the last 50 years to provide a fresh take on the material. No easy feat, seeing as how the Tubi library, as of this writing, currently has 49 films with "Exorcist" or "Exorcism" in the title. Apart from "Alien" and "Emmanuelle," "The Exorcist" may be one of the most imitated films in cinema history.

To address the "Exorcist" sequels, Green merely employed the same tactic as he did with his "Halloween" movies: ignore them entirely and reboot the story. "The Exorcist: Believer" is a straight sequel to Friedkin's 1973 original, wisely skirting around the racist underpinnings of John Boorman's 1977 film "Exorcist II: The Heretic." That film posited that young Regan (Linda Blair) was possessed not by Satan of Christian mythology, but by an African demon named Pazuzu. Ignoring it allowed Green, at least on paper, to be more creatively limber with inventing new canonical details.

As for having to make his new "Exorcist" film, the first in nearly 20 years, striking and original, I regret to say that Green seemingly ignored that mandate as well. "The Exorcist: Believer" is as haphazard, uninteresting, and frustratingly shallow as any of the many, many, many "Exorcist" imitators. Green, free to narratively link his film directly to Friedkin's, only churned out another generic knockoff. It's the least interesting "Exorcist" film to date.