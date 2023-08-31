Taylor Swift's Concert Film Scares The Exorcist: Believer Off Its Friday The 13 Release Date

Who would you pick to come out on top in a battle of wills: The horrifying power of the supernatural, or the immovable object that is Taylor Swift? If you chose the latter, congratulations on being among the first to realize that we well and truly must be living in a simulation. On the heels of today's barn-burning news that Taylor Swift's Eras Tour will be making its way to theaters in a special cinematic event, the rest of the industry is now scrambling to get out of its way. Swift's first victim is none other than "The Exorcist: Believer," which is now moving off its oh-so-perfect release date of Friday, October 13, 2023.

The shift was announced by Jason Blum himself on Twitter in a tacit acknowledgement that the rest of the movie business simply must adapt or die against the sheer power of the Swifties. The horror studio head took to social media to self-deprecatingly wave the white flag, dropping an absolute no-brainer of a song reference as he revealed the new release date for the latest movie in the "Exorcist" franchise. The sequel will now drop a week earlier than anticipated, on October 6, 2023.

Look what you made me do. The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23#TaylorWins — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) August 31, 2023