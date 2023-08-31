Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Is Heading To Movie Theaters With An Official Concert Film

Taylor Swift has already swept the United States off their feet with the Eras Tour, a massive concert that has broken plenty of concert sale records, as well as Ticketmaster's ticketing systems. That means there are millions of people out there who haven't been able to experience the magic of Taylor Swift's concert tour, which has now embarked on its international leg. But as Taylor Swift is globetrotting with her sold-out tour, she'll soon be trying to sell out movie theaters with an official Eras Tour concert movie on the big screen.

AMC Theatres, Cinemark, Regal Cinemas, and other theater chains will be releasing "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" into theaters starting on October 13 and running through at least October 16. AMC is first out of the gate to sell tickets, because they're also acting as the concert film's official distributor. The theater chain is securing locations and screens with numerous other movie theater operators throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, so there will likely be even more movie theater chains securing the ability to play this concert film on their screens as well.

For AMC's part, the press release promises that the concert film will play "at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at every AMC theatre location in the United States," and you can bet that other theater chains will follow suit. So this is certainly getting a massive wide release for the limited time that it will be in theaters. Can Taylor Swift smash records for concert films at the box office the same way she broke ticket sales records earlier this year? Only time will tell, but in the meantime, you can get a look at the Eras Tour concert movie with the official teaser trailer below.