Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Is Heading To Movie Theaters With An Official Concert Film
Taylor Swift has already swept the United States off their feet with the Eras Tour, a massive concert that has broken plenty of concert sale records, as well as Ticketmaster's ticketing systems. That means there are millions of people out there who haven't been able to experience the magic of Taylor Swift's concert tour, which has now embarked on its international leg. But as Taylor Swift is globetrotting with her sold-out tour, she'll soon be trying to sell out movie theaters with an official Eras Tour concert movie on the big screen.
AMC Theatres, Cinemark, Regal Cinemas, and other theater chains will be releasing "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" into theaters starting on October 13 and running through at least October 16. AMC is first out of the gate to sell tickets, because they're also acting as the concert film's official distributor. The theater chain is securing locations and screens with numerous other movie theater operators throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, so there will likely be even more movie theater chains securing the ability to play this concert film on their screens as well.
For AMC's part, the press release promises that the concert film will play "at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at every AMC theatre location in the United States," and you can bet that other theater chains will follow suit. So this is certainly getting a massive wide release for the limited time that it will be in theaters. Can Taylor Swift smash records for concert films at the box office the same way she broke ticket sales records earlier this year? Only time will tell, but in the meantime, you can get a look at the Eras Tour concert movie with the official teaser trailer below.
Watch the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert movie trailer
If you want to get tickets for "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour," the AMC website has already been equipped to handle the massive traffic from fans trying to secure a spot. At the time of this writing, there's currently a virtual line to access AMC's website in order to handle the demand. Tickets for other theaters will likely go on sale in the near future, so just stay tuned to your nearest chain and be patient.
As someone who was lucky enough to attend one of the Chicago dates for Taylor Swift's, I can tell you that this will be one hell of a show to watch on the big screen. Even from nosebleed seats in a stadium, Taylor Swift knows how to make the expensive concert experience worth the money. She performs for almost a full three hours, and the concert film will deliver 2 hours and 45 minutes of Swift giving it her all.
On social media, Taylor Swift had this to say when announcing the concert film in theaters:
"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon. Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at amctheatres.com. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged... 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)."
If you're a true Swiftie, and you've been to her concerts before the Eras Tour was even a thing, then you know exactly what that last bit is about. If not, then you just might find out when "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" hits theaters in October. This will certainly hold us over until she gets the chance to direct her first feature film.