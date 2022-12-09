Taylor Swift Will Write And Direct A Feature Film For Searchlight Pictures
This was probably only a matter of time, wasn't it? After becoming the first (and only) solo artist to receive a pair of Best Directing awards at the recent VMAs, and even getting an invite to the heralded Directors on Directors series hosted by Variety, Taylor Swift is getting ready to take her pop star talents over to the medium of movies.
Variety reports that the ultra-popular and successful Grammy winner will be making her feature film debut to be produced by Searchlight Pictures. Apparently, the idea for this story comes from an original script penned by Swift, although by now fans should know all too well that details such as plot specifics and potential casting have been undisclosed.
After appearances in the recent "Amsterdam" and the terrifying horror film/abomination known as "Cats," Swift is hardly the first immensely popular singing/songwriting icon to make the jump from pop stardom to cinema (or vice versa), joining the likes of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande in recent years. But if her relentlessly passionate fanbase is anything to go by, Swift's feature film debut is destined to become a whole other kind of show-stopping event — one that will have to be seen to be believed.
Taylor Swift makes her feature film directing debut
Well, it's safe to say that Taylor Swift no longer has to wonder about "if this was a movie," am I right? As it turns out, even the "wildest dreams" (okay, I'll stop now) can come true as the pop star is now set to make her feature-length directing debut with Searchlight Pictures. The timing of this announcement certainly checks out, as Swift recently directed her well-received short film "All Too Well: The Short Film," which /Film's Ryan Scott once made an impassioned argument for as essential viewing. The short is currently one of the year's eligible submissions for the upcoming Academy Awards, in fact.
Not that the musician needed any extra credibility to her name, but teaming up with the prestigious studio behind Oscar-winning hits such as Guillermo del Toro's "The Shape of Water" and Chloé Zhao's "Nomadland" sure doesn't hurt. In any case, we can count Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield among the countless Swift admirers thrilled by this news. As they said in a joint statement:
"Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey."
Keep an eye on /Film as more details on this unexpected but exciting project come in.