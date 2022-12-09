Taylor Swift Will Write And Direct A Feature Film For Searchlight Pictures

This was probably only a matter of time, wasn't it? After becoming the first (and only) solo artist to receive a pair of Best Directing awards at the recent VMAs, and even getting an invite to the heralded Directors on Directors series hosted by Variety, Taylor Swift is getting ready to take her pop star talents over to the medium of movies.

Variety reports that the ultra-popular and successful Grammy winner will be making her feature film debut to be produced by Searchlight Pictures. Apparently, the idea for this story comes from an original script penned by Swift, although by now fans should know all too well that details such as plot specifics and potential casting have been undisclosed.

After appearances in the recent "Amsterdam" and the terrifying horror film/abomination known as "Cats," Swift is hardly the first immensely popular singing/songwriting icon to make the jump from pop stardom to cinema (or vice versa), joining the likes of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande in recent years. But if her relentlessly passionate fanbase is anything to go by, Swift's feature film debut is destined to become a whole other kind of show-stopping event — one that will have to be seen to be believed.