One Of Oppenheimer's Producers Tried To Get Margot Robbie To Move Barbie's Release Date

It's incredibly rare that counter-programming should lead to a strange wave of marketing synergy, but that's exactly what happened in the summer of 2023 with the same-day release of Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" and Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer." Audiences were perhaps ironically aware of the extreme differences between the two films and impishly worked their weekends around a deliberately jarring double feature. One was a colorful, kid-friendly treatise on the place of a children's toy, and the other was a bleak reminder of the self-constructed extinction of humanity and of the petty men who stand behind the decisions to deliberately make it.

2023's Barbenheimer phenomenon also may prove to mark an inflection point in popular entertainment. For the past 15 years, studios have doubled-, tripled-, and quadrupled-downed on $200 million effects-driven superhero flicks and franchise movies, feeding into a seemingly un-killable IP-based machine in an attempt to keep certain pieces of pop ephemera permanent fixtures in the mass consciousness. Barbenheimer proved that audiences were ready for more conceptual films. Yes, "Barbie" is also based on a known corporate product, but its appeal wasn't its branding. It was the film's feminist messaging and deconstructionist underpinnings. The makers of both films couldn't have planned the fortuitous timing.

For a moment, however, the producers of "Oppenheimer" aimed to abide by the old Hollywood tradition of giving each blockbuster its own space and wanted their film to open on a different day from "Barbie." In a recent conversation printed in Variety, the respective stars of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy, sat down to discuss their mega-blockbuster double-feature. In doing so, Robbie revealed that the "Oppenheimer" producers tried to force "Barbie" to "get out of the way." She was wise to refuse.