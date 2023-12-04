Five Nights At Freddy's Passes $300 Million At The Box Office, Get Ready For Some Sequels

Not that it wasn't already clear, but "Five Nights at Freddy's" has become a ridiculously big success story for both Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions. To further fuel that fire, with the money the video game adaptation pulled in over the weekend, it has officially crossed the $300 million mark at the global box office. All of this happening while "Five Nights at Freddy's" has been readily available to stream on Peacock at no additional cost to subscribers. A remarkable feat, to be certain.

"Freddy's" made $400,000 in its sixth frame domestically, per The Numbers. That now puts its running total at $136.9 million domestically and $163.4 million internationally for a grand total of $300.3 million. The film is certainly running out of gas and it probably won't add too much more to its total from here on out, though it still has a release in Japan set for February. Either way, this is a home run for all involved.

"Five Nights at Freddy's" had already become Blumhouse's highest-grossing film ever, which is no small thing. We're talking about the premiere horror studio in Hollywood over the last decade, which has franchises like "The Purge" and "Paranormal Activity" under its belt, as well as monster hits like "Split" and "Get Out." But this live-action take on Scott Cawthon's wildly popular video games now stands tall above the rest.

Blumhouse will now set about doing what it does best: turning a hit into a full-on franchise. As it stands, no sequel has formally been announced by Universal or Blumhouse. That having been said, it's inevitable at this point. Matthew Lillard has even suggested strongly that he (and presumably other members of the cast) signed on for a full trilogy.