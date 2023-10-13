Five Nights At Freddy's Director Is Ready To Make A Sequel [Exclusive]
Fans of the "Five Nights at Freddy's" series have been waiting for nearly a decade for the film adaptation, and while the film has yet to premiere in theaters, folks are already buzzing about sequel possibilities. After all, the "FNaF" series is a multimedia franchise with 13 games, over 30 novels, and more on the way — so there are plenty of stories to choose from. After seeing the film, I was fortunate enough to speak with its director, Emma Tammi, and I pointed out how I kept catching Easter eggs of characters from other installments of the "FNaF" franchise (some as far down the line as the fifth game in the series).
It's hard not to see these references as laying the groundwork for future films, and considering star Matthew Lillard has already indicated "Five Nights at Freddy's" is going to have at least three movies, I wanted to know if Tammi was willing to return to the series for additional installments. In particular, I asked her if she'd be willing to visit some of the other "FNaF" settings, like "Circus Baby's Pizza World" aka "Sister Location," or the "Mega Pizzaplex" as shown in "Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach," home to the Glamrock models of the animatronics.
Fortunately, Tammi is definitely willing to tell more stories in this universe. "I am not closing the door to that at all," she said, "I would be so excited to pursue additional films in this world ... so, fingers crossed." Having seen the film (sorry, no spoilers here), Tammi certainly has a strong grasp on what makes "Five Nights at Freddy's" such a beloved property and would be the perfect choice to become the first woman director to helm more than one theatrical feature with Blumhouse Productions.
There's no limit to the fantasy and fun
Again, without spoiling anything, the lore of the "Five Nights at Freddy's" film adaptation does not directly follow the lore of the games or books but does incorporate some of the most prominent story elements — like why the animatronics come to life in the first place and who is behind the tragedies at the various Freddy Fazbear pizzerias. This means that there's absolutely no limit to where any future stories could go. Hell, even if the story was completely faithful to the game's plot, there are over a dozen games to pull from. In the same sense that the books exist as an almost alternate imagining of the "Five Nights at Freddy's" story, the film could be viewed as another alternative to the game lore. All of this is to say ... there is endless sequel possibility here.
If we've learned anything from the "Chucky" franchise, the fact that Don Mancini has been involved every step of the way on all of the sequels has been to the series' benefit, and I'd say the same thing goes for director Emma Tammi. Not only did she direct the film, but she also gave a pass at the screenplay and was given the approval of game creator, Scott Cawthon. Tammi knows this world well (she even complimented my "Glamrock" colored hair during our interview) and it would ensure the franchise is in the right hands.
"Five Nights at Freddy's" arrives in theaters and begins streaming on Peacock on October 27, 2023.