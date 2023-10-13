Five Nights At Freddy's Director Is Ready To Make A Sequel [Exclusive]

Fans of the "Five Nights at Freddy's" series have been waiting for nearly a decade for the film adaptation, and while the film has yet to premiere in theaters, folks are already buzzing about sequel possibilities. After all, the "FNaF" series is a multimedia franchise with 13 games, over 30 novels, and more on the way — so there are plenty of stories to choose from. After seeing the film, I was fortunate enough to speak with its director, Emma Tammi, and I pointed out how I kept catching Easter eggs of characters from other installments of the "FNaF" franchise (some as far down the line as the fifth game in the series).

It's hard not to see these references as laying the groundwork for future films, and considering star Matthew Lillard has already indicated "Five Nights at Freddy's" is going to have at least three movies, I wanted to know if Tammi was willing to return to the series for additional installments. In particular, I asked her if she'd be willing to visit some of the other "FNaF" settings, like "Circus Baby's Pizza World" aka "Sister Location," or the "Mega Pizzaplex" as shown in "Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach," home to the Glamrock models of the animatronics.

Fortunately, Tammi is definitely willing to tell more stories in this universe. "I am not closing the door to that at all," she said, "I would be so excited to pursue additional films in this world ... so, fingers crossed." Having seen the film (sorry, no spoilers here), Tammi certainly has a strong grasp on what makes "Five Nights at Freddy's" such a beloved property and would be the perfect choice to become the first woman director to helm more than one theatrical feature with Blumhouse Productions.