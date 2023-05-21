Five Nights At Freddy's Might Have Three Movies On The Way, According To Matthew Lillard

Between Rhys Frake-Waterfield's "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey," Elizabeth Banks' "Cocaine Bear," Kanphong Banjongphinij's slasher movie "Night of the Killer Bears," and now Emma Tammi's "Five Nights and Freddy's" — due in theaters on October 27 — this has been an exceptionally terrifying year for all things ursine. Determining what has drawn filmmakers to make movies about bears in 2023 may have to remain a matter for sociologists.

"Five Nights at Freddy's" is based on the massively popular series of video games that began in 2014 and immediately shot to the foreground of the popular consciousness. Game creator Scott Cawthon reportedly came up with "Five Nights at Freddy's" after negative reviews of his family-friendly, Christian-facing game "Chipper & Sons Lumber Co." started to appear. Evidently, the central beaver character was compared to a malfunctioning animatronic, the type one might see in an abandoned Chuck E. Cheese's. Miffed at the negative reaction to "Chipper," Cawthon vindictively made an actual horror game about malfunctioning animatronic animals in an abandoned pizza palace. The head animatronic character — the Chuck, if you will — was Freddy Fazbear, and after midnight, Freddy and his robot buddies would come to life and lurch off their stage, hunting for humans to kill.

To date, there have been eight canonical "Freddy's" games and five additional spin-offs besides. There are "Freddy's" novels and comic books, and no small amount of merchandise. This October, a live-action feature film will add to the myth.

According to "Freddy's" star Matthew Lillard, it could be more than one feature film. In a March 2023 video interview with WeeklyMTG, Lillard confessed that he signed on to play his role in three different "Freddy's" movies. Murdering bear-shaped pizza robots, it seems, are assumed to have legs.