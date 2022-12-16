The Five Nights At Freddy's Movie Is On The Move, Casts Matthew Lillard And Josh Hutcherson

One, two, Freddy's coming for you ... no, not that Freddy.

An adaptation of Scott Cawthon's indie horror game sensation "Five Nights at Freddy's" has been marinating in development hell since 2015, not long after the first video game in the now-expansive series was released. Now, according to Deadline, Freddy has found his stars: Matthew Lillard ("Scream," "Scooby-Doo") and Josh Hutcherson (known for "Bridge to Terabithia" and for turning himself into a rock in "The Hunger Games").

Warner Bros. and Vertigo Entertainment were first in line to turn "FNaF" (an abbreviation of the franchise name, and also one of the many strange and embarrassing noises that might escape you when you're hit with one of the games' signature jump scares) into a film. It seemed like a no-brainer: the premise of the original game is that the player is a newly-hired night guard at a shabby Chuck E. Cheese-style family restaurant with malfunctioning animatronics that wander around at night looking for people to murder. The player is armed only with CCTV monitors, two security doors, an unreliable power supply, and minimum wage. It's all very unfair, which makes it perfect horror movie material.

Yet after "Monster House" director Gil Kenan was tapped for the project, things went quiet. Kenan's version at Warner Bros. was eventually canceled, and Blumhouse Productions took up the flashlight. In 2018, Cawthon took responsibility for the continued delay, explaining that he had a script that producer Jason Blum had liked, but he "tossed it" after coming up with a new idea. "Home Alone" director Chris Columbus was attached to direct instead, and then he wasn't. But now, it looks like the night shift at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza is finally kicking off.