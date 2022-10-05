Blumhouse's Five Nights At Freddy's Movie Has Finally Found A Director

The wait for the long-gestating "Five Nights at Freddy's" adaptation looks to finally be coming to a close. That's because Blumhouse founder Jason Blum announced that it will start filming early next year, with a brand new and potentially exciting name in the director's seat. He made the news in a pretty straightforward Twitter post after a series of cryptic messages.

"With Emma Tammi at the helm, we're committed to making [series creator Scott Cawthon's] vision of the movie come to life," wrote Blum in a separately released statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Rest assured, it will be and is worth the wait."

If that wasn't exciting enough, he confirmed that Jim Henson's Creature Shop will be responsible for the animatronics that the video game series made so terrifying. He had already teased that some kind of collaboration with the studio was in the works back in August, but now we can finally put those rumors to rest.

Tammi might not be a household name, but she has already made a splash in the horror scene. Her feature directorial debut, the western horror "The Wind," premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2018 to mainly positive reviews, and she solidified her status as a director to watch with her two contributions to Hulu's "Into The Dark" anthology. Given how creeping dread is an essential part of the "Five Nights at Freddy's" games, it's hard to argue that Tammi isn't a great choice to helm its film adaptation.