Five Nights At Freddy's Movie Loses Director Chris Columbus

Jason Blum, CEO of the eponymous Blumhouse and keeper of "Freddy's," confirmed in an interview with Collider that Chris Columbus was no longer attached to the film. In a surprisingly candid way, Blum expounded on some of the film's hardships, explaining that the delays have to do with getting the story fully approved by the game's creator, Scott Cawthon:

"We've written multiple scripts, and we've got where we're threading a needle, which is doing justice to 'Five Nights at Freddy's' and making Scott (Cawthon) happy. The only way that we would go about it is giving Scott ... I don't want to do something that Scott doesn't like. Let me say that a different way. I don't have the right to do anything Scott doesn't like. Basically, Scott has kind of like the equivalent of 'final cut' and it's taken longer than I hoped to get the right story."

Considering that Cawthon took to Reddit months ago to talk about how pleased he was with the most recent "Five Nights" script, it's hard to tell when and where things went wrong. And in the absence of any news from Cawthon himself, who retired from his work on "Five Nights" franchise after news the that he had donated to anti-LGBTQ politicians surfaced, all we can do is guess wildly.