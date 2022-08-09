It Sure Looks Like Jim Henson's Creature Shop Is Working On The Five Nights At Freddy's Movie

It looks like "Five Nights at Freddy's" is about to become real after all. Since acquiring the film rights to the popular horror game franchise back in 2017, Blumhouse's adaptation has had its fair share of roadblocks and delays. Despite these setbacks, such as the loss of director Chris Columbus, producer Jason Blum has long been promising fans that the film is very much still in development.

Well, it looks like those promises finally have some merit to them. Blum recently posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the prestigious Jim Henson's Creature Shop of a designer working on what appears to be a model of some kind. He confirmed on the post that Blumhouse is working with the visual effects company, founded by Henson in 1979, on an unspecified project.

"It's great to be working with Jim Henson's Creature Shop," wrote Blum. "Their experience and expertise with animatronics is absolutely killer!"

It's great to be working with Jim Henson's Creature Shop. Their experience and expertise with animatronics is absolutely killer! @blumhouse pic.twitter.com/T81BguWJ69 — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) August 9, 2022

However, eagle-eyed fans could see exactly what was being built. It looks like the designer was crafting a model of Freddy Fazbear, the lovable yet deadly animatronic mascot of "Freddy Fazbear's Pizza," the primary setting for the first game in the franchise. This photo is perhaps the closest we've gotten to actual news on the film in months, so this is a bit of a big deal for "FNAF" fans.