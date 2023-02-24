Meet The Man Behind The Bear In Elizabeth Banks' Cocaine Bear [Exclusive Interview]

Can you talk about the gear you wore on set? Because the only visual I've gotten is hand stilts, and I don't even know what that means, exactly.

So funnily enough, there's a hilarious photo on Instagram that Alden [Ehrenreich] posted where he took some behind the scenes photos of us when we were on set. And you can see the gear that I have. Literally, the arm extensions are similar to when someone injures themself, you see the crutches that they hobble around on. It's basically that, but in an aluminum form.

There's a ring that supports your forearm and then rods that come down the sides and there's a hand grip so I can hold onto it. And then that extends even further to essentially a foot or a prosthetic, like a rubber ball or something. It means that the length of my arm is now half a meter longer.

And then I have a helmet, very similar to the camera rigs we would use normally in performance capture to capture facial performance. And it has aluminum bars coming out, which have a silicone bear snout and mouth with little ping pong balls for eyes so that I can manipulate it and move it from my neck. And when Cokey interacts with the environment or with other actors, I can nuzzle them and move against them without causing any damage because the silicone is soft and moves the same way that skin would move.

I have to ask, the scene with Alden where the bear plops on top of him [as seen in the trailer] — did you actually plop on top of him?

Yeah, I lay on Alden, especially for that dancing scene, because he has to grab hold of the bear as well and kind of dance with the bear. To make sure that his arms were in the right kind of scale and proportion, they padded out the suit that I normally wore. I was normally wearing black spandex, so they padded it with these big chunks of foam to make me the width of a black bear.

For that scene, it was just me covered in foam and Lycra just lying down on top of Alden. And he was so into it. He's a professional and he's such a great sport. He had a stunt double, Ciaran [O'Grady], who was very, very talented. Ciaran and I showed Alden what was going to happen with the throwing and the dancing and the lying on top of, and we just said to Alden, "If you're comfortable, you can jump in if you want. If not, that's also fine."

And he was great. He was like, "Oh yeah, that seems fine. I feel comfortable doing this." And then I'd just lay on him and we'd chat in between takes and just be like, "How are you doing down there, buddy?" And he'd be like, "Yeah, I'm fine. It's all good. It's fine."

That's a lot of dedication to be laying on the ground covered in a silicone body suit.

Yeah, because I mean, I'm not a small dude either. I'm like 95 kilograms.

I don't know metric, but I'm sure that's more than —

Oh, of course. Yeah. [joking] It's like 700 pounds. [Editor's note: 95 kilograms is roughly 209 pounds.]

Did you have to do any work in post when you were back in New Zealand?

Yeah, we did a bit. But the majority of the work post-production-wise was just the artists at Weta. I mean, they're phenomenal. They're absolute magicians. They took everything that I did and they amplified it and enhanced it and just made it so good. I knew what the film was about, I was there making the film, but I was still so surprised by the result that they produced. It was absolutely magic.